Zazie Beetz in talks to return for the 'Joker' sequel
Los Angeles: Actor Zazie Beetz is in negotiations to join the upcoming "Joker" sequel "Folie a Deux".
According to Variety, if the deal goes through Beetz will reprise her role of Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.
The upcoming film is a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed anti-hero character study "Joker", which was released in 2019. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.
Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.
Production on "Joker: Folie a Deux" is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.
Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's "Bullet Train".
