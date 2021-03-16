Zayn, Wolfgang, BTS Army lash out at Grammys 2021

As the 63rd Grammy Awards ended on a successful note, few celebrities from the music world condemned the recording academy and the ceremony for many reasons, including Zayn Malik, BTS Army, The Weeknd and legendary American guitarist Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen.

Wolfgang was not impressed by the recording academy's tribute to the iconic guitarist in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the musical ceremony.

"The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the 'In Memoriam' section and I declined. I do not think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself. It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed," he shared on 'Instagram'. He added, "I did not realise that they would only show pop for 15 seconds in the middle of four full performances for others we had lost."

"What hurt the most was that he was not even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost at the beginning of the show. I know rock is not the most popular genre right now and the Academy does seem a bit out of touch, but I think it is impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him," he lamented.

28-year-old Zayn Malik, who had criticised the Grammys for lacking 'transparency' in the nomination process, had recently commented on the ceremony.

"The recording academy is moving in inches and we need to move in miles. I'm keeping the pressure on and fighting for transparency and inclusion," he tweeted.

The tweet further read, "We need to make sure we are honoring and celebrating creative excellence of all. End the secret committees. Until then, ignore the Grammys."

The recording academy also got called out by the BTS Army as they took to 'Twitter' and shared their angry reactions to the unfavourable result at the awards, as the K-Pop band lost the 'Best Pop Duo/Group' performance award to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for their collaboration 'Rain On Me'.

"BTS does not need a Grammy to prove they are successful artists. They continue to smash records and chart all over the world and that will not change. Army will continue to work hard at supporting BTS because they work hard for us," wrote one follower.

Another fan also tweeted, "You have already made everyone proud. You guys deserve way more than Grammy."

In a recent interview with the 'New York Times', The , who was snubbed from Grammys 2021 nominations, had stated, "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."