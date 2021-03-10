Zayn feels Grammys lack 'transparency' in nominations

As the '63rd Annual Grammy Awards' is nearing, Zayn Malik slammed the recording academy for not being transparent in their nominations. The 28-year-old singer and songwriter took to his 'Twitter' handle to express his annoyance.

"Leave the 'Grammys' and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there are no nomination considerations. Next year I will send you a basket of confectionary," wrote the singer.

However, he mentioned, "My tweet was not personal or about eligibility."

In his clarification tweet, Zayn stressed the need for 'inclusion' and how he felt that there is a 'lack of transparency of the nomination process'. He also suggested that the recording academy 'creates and allows favoritism, racism and networking politics to influence the voting process'.

Zayn is yet to receive a 'Grammy' nomination.

The '63rd Annual Grammy Awards' will stream live on March 14 on 'Paramount+' and 'Grammy.com.online'.