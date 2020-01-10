Zareen to make TV debut with 'Bollywood Trails'

Mumbai: Actor Zareen Khan will be making her debut on TV with the travel show 'Jeep Bollywood Trails'.

In the show, the actor will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, Dhadak were shot.

The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where 3 Idiots was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains.

"Whenever someone asked me – 'What's your dream?' I did not even have to think before saying – 'To see each & every corner of this big beautiful world'. For those of you who don't know much about me, I am quite a traveller, a Happy Hippie," Zareen said.

"If you have a look at my social media, it's more about travel than anything else. Travelling has always been my passion and also an integral part of my profession, lovingly known as Bollywood," she added.

The other locations covered in the series are Manali, Shimla, Varanasi and Udaipur.

(Image from bhaskarliove.in)