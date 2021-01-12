Zanjeer copyright case to be probed by Crime Branch

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police conducted raids at Box Cinema offices at Chincholi Bunder area of Malad on January 12. The server owned by the company was seized along with various documents.

The owner of Box Cinema has already received an anticipatory bail from a Mumbai court in the 'Zanjeer' copyright case.

Renowned filmmaker Prakash Mehra, who had made some exemplary box office hit films like 'Zanjeer', had died in 2009. His son, Puneet Prakash Mehra, had registered a case at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai alleging copyright violation. In his complaint, Mehra had stated that the family was the sole holder of copyright to their film 'Zanjeer', the 1973 action thriller film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Pran in leading roles.

Mehra alleged that without any permission from the family, 'Zanjeer' was shown on Box Cinema channel on March 12, 2020. Mehra had registered the case on October 7, 2020, with the Juhu Police Station and the investigating officer had arrested two people in connection with the case, 42 year old Raju Khan and Ghanshyam Suraj Giri. These people had allegedly given the print of the film to the Box Cinema owner.