Zaheer and Sagarika expecting their first child

Not so long ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first child in the month of January 2021. If the latest reports are anything to go by, cricketer Zaheer Khan and his actor wife Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first child.

According to reports, Sagarika, who is in UAE along with her husband as he participates in 'IPL 2020', is pregnant with their first child. Recently, a video from the cricketer's birthday celebration had gone viral and it saw the Bollywood actor in a loose black dress. Reportedly, their friends also confirmed to the tabloid that they are indeed going to be parents soon. Unlike Virat and Anushka, Zaheer and Sagarika did not officially announce their pregnancy.