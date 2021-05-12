Zack Snyder loves mythological storytelling

New Delhi: Zack Snyder, the director behind action blockbusters such as '300', 'Man of Steel' and 'Justice League', said that he is drawn towards stories about humanity and its evolution.

The filmmaker, whose latest directorial 'Army of the Dead' will hit 'Netflix' on May 21, shared that he likes to tell his stories using mythology as a tool, something that is evident in his filmography, which also includes the 2009 film 'Watchmen'.

"I do have an interest in this kind of mythological sort of storytelling. It is just the thing that has creatively always inspired and sort of struck me," said Snyder.

The 55-year-old director also said that his movies present the story of humanity, 'rather than the reality of humanity'.

In 'Army of the Dead', Snyder blends two genres - zombie and heist - to once again make a commentary on people.

Headlined by Dave Bautista and also starring Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, the film is set after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

"The movie is sort of custom-made for viewers of all times. If you want to watch the movie and just have fun for two hours, then by all means. If you want to deep dive into mythological aspects, what zombies are pathologically and like how socially they represent us and hold up a mirror to ourselves or all of the different ways that mythological comes through the zombie, then that is fine too," he mentioned.

'Army of the Dead' also features Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer.