'YRF' takes initiative to vaccinate 'FWICE' members

To ensure cine workers' safety amid the rising cases of COVID-19, 'Yash Raj Films' took the responsibility to vaccinate 30,000 members of the 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE).

In a letter to the 'FWICE', 'YRF' said that they had sent a request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allocate and allow them to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for these registered workers, who are members of the federation here.

The 'FWICE' has a total of 2.5 lakh registered workers.

In the letter, dated May 1, Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, 'YRF' said that the production banner, through 'The Yash Chopra Foundation' offered their support to daily wage workers.

"With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest, so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families," the letter read.

It added, " 'The Yash Chopra Foundation' will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation program."

B N Tiwari, President of the 'FWICE' said that the film body was grateful to the production house for thinking about the safety of the workers amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a good initiative that they have taken for our workers, who are working now following all the protocols because they need to earn bread and

butter. With the vaccine, it will

be safe for them to continue working without any fear," Tiwari said.

Regarding the letter sent by 'YRF', the 'FWICE' also appealed to Thackeray to provide vaccines for the artists, workers and technicians of the film industry.

"We request you to kindly please consider the request of 'YRF' and provide vaccines for around 30,000 workers. 'FWICE' shall also extend all its support and cooperation to make this vaccination drive a success. Once the vaccination is done, our members can resume their respective work and the industry may continue to function without any fear," 'FWICE' wrote to the Chief Minister.