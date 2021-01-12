'Young people need to join forces to put an end to violence'

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12. Bollywood actor and celebrity advocate for UNICEF Ayushmann Khurrana spoke on how the youth of the nation can come together to fight atrocities against children and end all violence against them.

"Only when young people come together with a common understanding and join forces in putting an end to violence against children, can we hope for some substantial changes. Influencing peer groups to recognise violence in its many forms is something the young people can do very effectively," expressed the 'Bala' star.

The 'Andhadhun' star, who seriously takes his role being a celebrity advocate, also highlighted how UNICEF aims to achieve its goals in 2021.

"In 2021, UNICEF aims to build greater awareness, dialogue and public action on prevention of and response to violence against children. At the same time we need to continue to advocate for increased investment and attention to services and programmes that assist survivors of violence," stated Khurrana.

The actor further highlighted that ending violence against children is a responsibility for everyone in the nation and not just a few people.

"Violence against children is deeply pervasive in society and takes on many different forms such as bullying, sexual abuse, corporal punishment and violence online. Very often the perpetrators are people who children trust or are familiar with, including parents, family members, neighbors and friends. Ending violence against children is everyone's business and needs continuous efforts by each one of us," shared Ayushmann.