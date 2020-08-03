Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional note on social media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as she remembered her brother, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta took to her verified 'Facebook' account to share a few throwback photographs from their childhood and teenage days where the sisters can be seen tying 'rakhi' on Sushant's wrist and feeding him sweets as their mother watches.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge. (I love you a lot my Iife and will always do so) You were, you are and you will always be our pride," wrote Shweta on the social media platform.

Since Sushant's death on June 14, Shweta has been sharing memories of him on social media. Last month, she shared her 'WhatsApp' chat with him days before he died and revealed that they were inseparable in school.

Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh, whom he affectionately addressed as 'Rani di', also penned an emotional note for him. Written in Hindi, the letter translates to, "Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is 'rakhi'. It is the first time in 35 years that the 'puja thal' is decorated, the 'diya' is lit, but I cannot perform 'aarti' for you. I cannot tie the 'rakhi' on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you."

"When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you are not here, I do not know what to do. How am I supposed

to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di," the letter further read.