'You cannot take stardom seriously'

Mumbai: With dynamics changing after every film release, actor Arjun Kapoor said that the film industry is a fickle place where one cannot afford to take stardom too seriously.

Kapoor, who has been in the industry as an actor for eight years said that the best way to navigate the highs and lows of Bollywood is to remain grounded.

"I think you cannot take your stardom so seriously, since it is about Friday to Friday release. You get written off with a bad film and you get hailed as a superstar with one hit. You just have to enjoy your place under the sun and have fun while doing it. Make sure you are not overly indulged in it, make sure you do good work and never take anyone for granted," said Kapoor in his interview.

The 35-year old actor recently dubbed in Hindi for the popular superhero 'Amazon Prime Video' superhero drama series 'The Boys'. He lent his voice to the character of Billy Butcher, originally played by Karl Urban on the show, which chronicles what happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers.

Arjun said that the best way to deal with stardom is to use the privilege which comes with it for the greater good.

"Sometimes, you should speak up about things or discuss the issues that matters the most. Also, you need to keep calm and take care of yourself and take care of the near and dear ones. That itself is using your power for the right reasons. What is the point of helping 100 if you cannot help at least two around you first," commented Arjun.

Developed by Eric Kripke, 'The Boys' is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott and others.

The actor further said that the show's philosophy is a huge draw for him.

"The 'twisted concept' of the show, where the heroes are villainous and the villains are heroic, emphasises that people should not believe everything they see. The people operating behind the scenes can be very deceptive and deceiving. It is something which is relevant in the society today. We tend to believe certain parts are positive, right and good," said Kapoor.

He added, "But what if there is a grey area which is not as good as perceived in and the so-called vigilantes of the evil or the negative might have something that makes them good? There is a lot of grey on the show and I think that is the most appealing aspect."