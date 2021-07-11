'You are too loved to be ever forgotten'

On July 10, Snehlata Panday, Ananya Panday's grandmother and mother of actor Chunky Panday, passed away at the age of 85 following a prolonged illness.

The young Bollywood actor wrote a heart-breaking post in which she remembered her paternal grandmother. She also shared a series of pictures of her late grandmother with the rest of the family. While one photo showed Ananya as a child posing with Snehlata, another was from Chunky's younger days.

In her long 'Instagram' post, Ananya wrote that her grandmother was a fighter and inspired her to follow her ambition.

"Rest in power, my angel. When she was born, the doctors said she would not live beyond a few years because of a defective heart valve, but my dadi lived. She worked every day until the age of 85 by going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light," wrote the 'Student of the Year 2' star.

Ananya further wrote that Snehlata was the 'life of the family' and she would never be forgotten.

"She had the softest hands to hold and gave the best leg massages. She was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never failed to make me laugh. She was the life of our family. You are too loved to ever be forgotten dadi. I love you so much," read the whole post.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Shakun Batra's romantic drama and 'Liger' in her kitty.