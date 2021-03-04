Yami was once asked to 'aim at looking younger'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam shared that during her initial days, she had gone to audition for a really big production house, where a top casting director had made unfavorable comments about her dressing style. The casting director had asked her to 'dress her age' and 'aim at looking younger'.

"I remember I gave an audition for a really big production house and the person is one of the most popular casting directors. And I had already shot 'Vicky Donor', but it had not been released. So he told me 'you know, your audition was really good', so I was very happy! He was like 'you know you have been shortlisted, but the problem is you should dress your age. Why do you dress like that?' I said 'I do not know what it means, I mean I wore jeans and a top. What is wrong with that?' And he was like 'you should always aim at looking younger. You are a young girl so why not dress your age?' I was like what does it mean," revealed the actor.

She added that there were many things she wanted to tell the casting director, that if she suited the role, it is the hairdresser and stylist's job to make her look like the character. Her job would be to simply act the part.

"Why can I not walk into a meeting in a kurti and jeans or a dress, if I want to," asked Yami.



