Yami summoned by ED in a money laundering case

'Badlapur' star Yami Gautam was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 2 for questioning in an alleged case of violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to a leading newspaper's report, the agency asked the Bollywood actor to appear before them next week to record her statement. The officials reportedly stated that Yami had received 1.5 crores in her private bank account, which she did not disclose.

Gautam was asked to join the probe on July 7.

This is the second time that the 'Vicky Donor' star got summoned by the federal agency. The first summons was issued to her in 2020, but she could not visit the ED office owing to restrictions during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is said that Yami had been allegedly involved in FEMA-related violations, which also include foreign transactions through her bank account.

"Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act," tweeted a leading news organisation.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' alongside Vikrant Massey. She will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', helmed by Pawan Kripalani. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles.