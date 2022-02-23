Xavier Institute of Management hosts its cultural festival Xpressions' 21

On February 20, 2022, Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar successfully concluded 'Xpressions'21', the flagship annual management and cultural festival. This year, the festival was conducted in the online mode and stretched over two days from February 19 to February 20. The resplendent festival drew many participants from several reputed institutions across India.



The festival witnessed a myriad of business and cultural events. The various committees conducted their flagship competitions ranging from case studies, business simulations, quizzes, extempore and many more.

Case study competitions like 'MPower' conducted by Maxim, XIM's marketing committee and 'Maven' conducted by 'Constrat', XIM's consulting and strategy consortium, saw massive participation. 'Nirnay', an in-house business simulation game conducted by 'X-Ops', XIM's operations committee, attracted several participants along with their flagship case study competition, 'Aarohan'. 'XSys', XIM's systems committee, conducted the case study competition, 'Case Connect', which tested the business analytics skill of the participants.

In addition, 'SpeakUp', XIM's oratory committee, organised the 'XIM Model United Nations' conference, consisting of two councils - UNHRC and International Press. Focusing on societal awareness, the 'Social Responsibility Cell' of XIM conducted 'Vriddhi', a CSR action plan competition, which witnessed quality submissions from the participants. 'Inquizzitive', the flagship event of the quiz committee of XIM, 'XQuizzite', was held with great enthusiasm. 'Vaktritva', organised by the 'Social Responsibility Cell' and the 'Speak Up' committees, focused on how management skills can be used to better society.

Adding to the extravagant events, the flagship case study competition of 'Xpressions'21', 'Jack of All Trades', tested the participants' overall business acumen. 'XFin', XIM's finance committee, hosted a trading simulation game, 'Trade Wars', for all the financial enthusiasts. 'Ad Valorem' from XIM's entrepreneurship cell, 'XSeed', invited the contestants to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. IRC, the 'International Relations Committee' of XIM, held the national level pitching competition, 'Pitch It Abroad', with equal enthusiasm.

Adding to the splendidness of the festival, 'Xpressions'21' witnessed a plethora of cultural events with participants from across the country.

The several cultural and informal events were 'Footloose' and 'Thirkan', where participants matched their beats to Western and Indian dancing style; 'Abhinay', the solo acting event and 'Carnival De Vogue', the ramp walk competition of XIM.

'Flight of Fancy', a quiz and treasure hunt event, was organised by 'LitSoc', the 'Literary Society' of XIM. 'Symphony' and 'Goonj' captured the musical genius in Western and Indian singing genres. 'Lensation', a photography competition, was conducted by 'X-Lens'. Team 'IlluminatiX', the media and PR cell of XIM, witnessed exceptional submissions for its annual short-film-making competition, 'The Final Cut'.

This year's edition of 'XAthon', the epilogue marathon event of 'Xpression'21', revolved around the theme 'Walking for Disability Rights'. The proceeds for the event would be donated towards the cause of helping the specially-abled friends of XIM.