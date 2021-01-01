'WW84' makes collection of 100 million dollars globally

Wonder Woman 1984', which released in India on December 24, made a collection of 100 million dollars globally, according to production house 'Warner Bros'.

"Congratulations to Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chuck Roven and the entire cast and crew who made 'Wonder Woman 1984' and allowed fans and film lovers to return to the thrilling experience of being at the movies. Where markets are open now, audiences around the world have been showing up to watch the next chapter in Diana Prince's action-packed story," said 'Warner Bros Domestic Distribution' President Jeff Goldstein and 'International Distribution' President Andrew Cripps said in a joint statement.

WB has already green-lit a third 'Wonder Woman' movie. It will bring back director Patty Jenkins and Gadot.

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, 'Wonder Woman 1984' saw Diana facing Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor had also made a comeback in the film.