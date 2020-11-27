Writer Amit to reprint the novel

Hindi fiction writer Amit Khan is on cloud nine lately. His bestseller book, 'Bicchoo Ka Khel', has been made into a web series. Khan informed that there are plans for the book's reprinting along with the release of an audiobook version.

"This is the age of marketing and as a writer, the web series is giving publicity to my book, which makes me very happy. These screen adaptations attract the viewers towards reading the original book, which is very good. Right now, my book 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' is not available in the market, but readers are demanding it. So we are planning to publish it as soon as possible. It is also coming in audiobook format," said Amit Khan.

He added, "There are the changes in the web series. This novel was written 30 years ago, so they have made the adaptation keeping the present time in mind. The story has also been altered a little but nothing has been done without informing me. It is a good adaptation."