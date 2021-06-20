'Would love to see more cross-cultural collaborations'

Indian music industry has always been in news for various reasons including the issue of royalty, lack of originality etc. Looking back at the journey so far, what do you think has bothered you the most?



Indian music industry has always been in news for various reasons including the issue of royalty, lack of originality etc. Looking back at the journey so far, what do you think has bothered you the most?

As I look back at my journey so far, I think one of the things that has bothered me is vanity metrics. The value of one view on YouTube for instance, has become so inflated over the years, making it very hard to keep up with what is considered to be 'trending'. Using money to pump views has become so common that it has led to some very skewed opinions of what music is 'successful'. There's also now a lot of bias in thinking that a song is not 'good' unless it has an insane amount of views or likes. These vanity metrics have made it harder for quality music from smaller labels or independent musicians to stand a fair chance against bigger budget releases that are backed by copious amounts of money.

What kind of changes would you love to see in the music industry this year?

I am glad that there has already been growth in the independent music scene, but I would love to see more of it. It's a great time to be working on non-film releases for a change, and I hope more and more 'mainstream' artists take advantage of that - I know I am. I would love to see even more cross cultural and cross language collaborations as well. The world is becoming smaller and music is definitely a key contributor to that.