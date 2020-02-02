Working with Mahesh Bhatt an enriching experience

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity.

The film is a sequel of 1991's Sadak, marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years.

Aditya revealed that Alia asked him to meet her father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a chance to work with the director on his comeback film.

"Alia told me her dad wants to meet me, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film, I said yes then and there, not left a chance to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity," told Aditya.

The actor recalled interacting with Bhatt during the making of "Aashiqui 2", which was produced by the filmmaker.

"I have interacted with him a lot during Aashiqui 2 but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching."

The film also features Alia, and original stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.

Produced by Vishesh Films, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 10.