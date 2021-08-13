New Delhi: As someone who started her acting career with the miniseries format, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman says she is amazed to see her career do a full-circle thanks to the popularity of her recent limited shows such as 'Big Little Lies', 'The Undoing' and now 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

The 'Oscar' winner says it has been exciting to work on the small screen, which has allowed her more screen time to explore her characters.

"I'm amazed because, strangely enough, I started in Australia, doing a couple of films but then I did a thing, which was very well known at the time as miniseries. One of them was called 'Vietnam' and the other one was called 'The Bangkok Hilton'. So I have come full circle and now we are doing an enormous amount of work in limited series. This is fascinating to me. It is a fascinating medium to work as an actor because you get so much more screen time to explore a character," Kidman said.

One of the most well-known faces in Hollywood movies, Kidman has been a part of some of the most popular as well as critically-acclaimed films. But in recent years, the 54-year-old Australian actor has wowed her fans with her turns as Celeste Wright. She followed it up with an equally impressive turn in 'The Undoing'. Kidman said the success of the format has been a 'door opener' for her.

"Right now as we know, there just is not the voracious appetite for films as there is for television. So to have that opportunity to work on TV even though it is the smaller screen still brings that cinematic language and storytelling to the smaller screen, which is exciting. Working on TV has been a door opener for me," she said.