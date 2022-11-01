Working on 'Mammals' was a no-brainer: James Corden

New Delhi: For comic actor James Corden, it's not about finding a certain type of role, but the wish to work with people he admires.

Best known for hosting 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and comedic and musical outings in 'Gavin and Stacey', 'Cats' and 'Cinderella', Corden will next be seen in 'Mammals', his most serious role since 'The Wrong Mans'.

Written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning writer Jez Butterworth, 'Mammals' explores the complexities of modern marriage. The dark comedy-drama is set to stream on 'Prime Video' on November 11.

Working with Butterworth was one of the topmost reasons for boarding 'Mammals', said Corden.

"It's not necessarily about trying to find particular roles. It's wanting to work with particular people and that's the thing that makes everything. So, being able to be in a show that's written by someone who I love and respect and admire as much as Jez, is a no-brainer for me and an absolute thrill. I am so proud of it. I found it challenging and rewarding in equal measure," the 44-year-old actor-singer told the top news agency in a virtual interview.

In 'Mammals, Corden plays Jamie, a chef who finds out that his wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) is cheating on him. What also attracted him to the UK Original series was his character, a man under immense pressure to keep his life together.

"For him, there is pressure everywhere. There is pressure in his work, life, marriage and everywhere. So, the character spoke to me and I really enjoyed playing it. This is a testament to Jez and the way he writes, within a few pages, I was like, ok, I know this guy. So much of the show is of him just simply finding things out. That makes it easier to play," he added.

Also starring Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, the six-part series is produced by 'Street Hassle' in association with 'Vertigo Films' and 'Fulwell 73'.