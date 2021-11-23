'Women in uniform will identify with my character'

Raveena Tandon said that through her character in the upcoming 'Netflix' show 'Aranyak', the series examines the hardships women police officers face as they juggle their personal and professional lives.

Tandon, a popular film star of the 1990s and early 2000s, is set to make her digital debut with the crime thriller which is scheduled to be released on the streamer on December 10.

The actor, who in the series plays a cop named Kasturi Dogra investigating a case, said she was attracted to the project because her character was a 'fiercely independent' talented officer waiting for an opportunity to excel in her life.

"She is surrounded by her male counterparts. She wants to achieve something in her career and the way we women juggle our career and lives, we do not get emotional support from home," she said.

She added, "Our priorities are our children, in-laws, family and that is what completely attracted me to her character. A lot of women can identify with that, especially our women in uniform."

Raveena was speaking at a special event to launch the trailer of the show in Lonavala, a hill station town near Mumbai.

'Aranyak' also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. Tandon, 47, said she was blessed to get the right kind of emotional support, which many women do not get.

"It is so important to get that emotional support and that backing because the job that they do is not only physically taxing but mentally taxing. There is so much pressure on them to try and excel," she admitted.

She added, "It is something that I might not identify because I might be one of those lucky ones, who has had constant emotional support from my family - parents, husband and children - to go out there and do my best."