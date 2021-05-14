Woman who swayed to a hit Bollywood song died due to COVID-19

A 30-year-old woman in an oxygen mask inside a COVID-19 emergency ward in Delhi, who swayed to a hit Bollywood song with a smile on her face, had recently become viral and won the hearts of the netizens. Her doctor, Dr Monika Langeh, had appealed for prayers to help her come through, but the woman breathed her last on May 13.

"I am very sorry. We lost the brave girl," the doctor tweeted in her post.

She added, "Her family is mourning and they did not take any help from anyone despite what we offered them. I am not in the state to talk about this at the moment as I was emotionally connected with her. I need some time."

At first, the woman did not get a hospital bed. She was later shifted to an ICU ward where her condition was not serious.

In her previous post, Dr Langeh had shared a video of the woman who waved to the camera and swayed to the tunes of 'Love You Zindagi' from the Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Dear Zindagi'. The doctor had said that a 'little kid' was waiting for that woman at home.

As the netizens came across the devastating news, the doctor's post drew an outpouring of grief and shock on the social media platform.

A user was disturbed after having seen the woman's amazing spirit in the video. Another user offered condolences to the family and sent a word of praise to Dr Langeh.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also mourned her demise and said, "This is so sad. She never would have imagined that she will not be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase."