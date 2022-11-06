Winston Duke boards Ryan Gosling-starrer 'The Fall Guy'

Los Angeles: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Winston Duke is the latest addition to the cast of Ryan Gosling-led "The Fall Guy".

According to entertainment news outlet 'The Hollywood Reporter', the 'Universal' film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by David Leitch of "Bullet Train" fame.

Duke joins the film's cast which also includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephanie Hsu.

Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal's "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw", has penned the script for the movie.

The story focuses on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who finds himself back on a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him. The wrinkle, however, is that the star has gone missing.

Duke will play the best friend of the stuntman, while Taylor-Johnson is playing the movie star and Hsu is his assistant. Blunt will essay the role of a prosthetic makeup artist that has a romantic past with the stuntman.

Leitch will produce the project along with Kelly McCormick through their '87North Shingle'. Gosling will produce along with Guymon Casady of 'Entertainment 360'.

The film recently started production in Australia and will release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Duke is best known for playing the warrior character of M'Baku in 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU). He has reprised the part for "Wakanda Forever", which is set to debut worldwide on November 11.

The actor's film credits also include Jordan Peele's horror thriller "Us", and Netflix's "Spenser Confidential".