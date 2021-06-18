Will to produce a comedy special for 'Netflix'

'Men in Black' star Will Smith is all set to star, host and executive produce a new variety of comedy special for 'Netflix'. According to the latest report of 'Variety', the comedy special will include a good mix of comedy sketches, musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and noteworthy conversations.

The comedy special episodes will at least be an hour-long in run time and it is slated to hit the streaming platform later this year. The show will be produced by 'Westbrook Studios'. Alongside Smith, Westbrook Studios' Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue and David Boorstein will also executive produce, according to 'Variety'.

Will Smith is also working on a few other projects with 'Westbrook Studios'. One of those projects is the 'Bad Boys' fame revisiting his supremely hit show 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' which catapulted him to fame. Will Smith is working on 'Bel-Air', a reimagining of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

The show was also picked up by television network 'Peacock' in the US.