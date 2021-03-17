Will talk about Rhea at the right time: Anand Pandit

Rhea Chakraborty had recently come in the news after her picture and name went missing from Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Chehre' which also has Krystle D'Souza in the lead. The 'Jalebi' star's name was also absent from the promotional campaign for the movie.

When producer Anand Pandit was quizzed about the same, he chose to dodge the question smartly and stated that they will talk about Rhea only at the right time.

"We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say," said the producer.

The makers are set to unveil the trailer of the Rumy Jafrey directorial on March 18 and the movie will be hitting the theatres on April 9 this year. 'Chehre'

marks Amitabh's first collaboration with Emraan. Apart from

Big B, Emraan and Krystle, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav

and Siddhanth Kapoor.