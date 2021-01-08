Will Jhanvi step into Sridevi's shoes?

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who opened up about setting himself to work on 'Mr India' trilogy, said that it will have no connection with Shekhar Kapur's 1987 original, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles. He stated that this version will be an entirely new film with international standards.

The filmmaker was also questioned whether Jhanvi Kapoor will step into her mother Sridevi's shoes in the new project, to which Ali replied that producer Boney Kapoor 'will be really happy if that happens'.

"It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and 'Zee'. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects. But it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor's 'Mr India'. It is a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the 'Avengers'. This 'Mr India' will be of international standards," said the filmmaker.