'Will have to wait for her discharge'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for about 21 days now. The veteran singer was admitted on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Although her health has improved and she is responding well to treatment, she continues to remain in ICU.

Speaking to a leading daily, Associate Professor, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital said, "Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the ICU. She has been off the ventilator for over three days and is currently conscious. As for her discharge, we will have to wait and watch."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope shared Lata Mangeshkar's health update and said that she has been taken off the ventilator and oxygen is being given to her. She is weak and still has an infection, but she is opening up her eyes and speaking to the doctor, he said to a leading news agency.

Fans and well-wishers are praying for her speedy recovery.

Recently, a hawan was performed to pray for the singer's good health in Ayodhya.

"We have performed a 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar.," Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya had said.