Will have to put her on therapy: Rhea's mother

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) in the drugs link in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea and Showik's bail applications were heard by the Bombay Court, after which the Court granted bail to her, while Showik's bail was denied.

Rhea's mother Sandhya Chakraborty expressed her worry and said that Rhea will need therapy to get over the trauma.

Sandhya questioned how Rhea will heal from this after all that she has gone through. She then said that her daughter is a fighter and so she must be strong. Sandhya also said that Rhea could sit back and recover from the 'slander' and the 'nightmare of being lynched'.

"I will have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life," said Sandhya, as the legal battle might go on for long and her reputation may still be attacked.

Speaking about their condition, Sandhya mentioned that she and Rhea's father Indrajit have been holed up in their apartment. She said that they panic every time the doorbell rings as they have no idea who it could be.

"There have been instances of reporters posing as the 'CBI' or as a resident of the building to come into our premises. We have installed CCTVs outside our door to secure ourselves," she said.