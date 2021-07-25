'Will give names involved in porn industry'

Gehana Vasisth was recently summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch office regarding the ongoing Raj Kundra's adult film racket case, but she failed to appear as she was out of Mumbai. However, she said that she will share the names of 'people involved in the porn industry'.

"When I will meet the Crime Branch officials, I will give them names of the girls and the people involved in the porn industry. Both men and women are involved in the industry and those names will be shared with the police," she shared.

She added, "Those girls who are playing the victim card today are worried that once their names come out, they will be bound to turn into the accused in the case. There are others, who are making allegations but are involved in making porn content, which is available on the internet."

"I have all the names and am going to file an official complaint against all those involved in the porn industry. Why one person should be targeted when I and Raj Kundra are still accused and not convicted?" she asked.

Gehana further revealed, "There were several more people who were making erotic content and they should also be summoned in the case."

Vasisth, who is currently out on bail in the same case that Raj Kundra is accused of being the 'key conspirator' of, claimed that he is innocent.

She opened up about her arrest in February and alleged that the police pressured her into naming Raj during questioning. She also said that Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey are 'lying' about him.

In an interview with a leading daily, Vasisth claimed that she was arrested and taken to court despite 'no evidence' tying her to porn films. She said that she did not know about the allegations levelled against her since the remand application and other documents were in Marathi, a language she did not understand. She also alleged that the police, during questioning, tried to coerce her to name Raj.

"They kept saying, 'If you name Raj Kundra, we will let you go'. I refused to do that," shared Gehana.

She also claimed that the police pressured others to make false allegations against her and she 'spent five months in jail for an offence that she did not commit'.

Gehana said that the case against her and Raj 'has no basis'.

"Raj has a business running from outside India. 'HotShots' was his app. 'Armsprime' was his company that had created apps for

Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, me and others. All the girls who

are alleging that they were pushed into it, particularly Sherlyn and Poonam, are lying," revealed Vasisth.

She added, "Poonam has been doing nude videos for years. Her husband and she have worked on so many videos. Poonam's app today has nothing to do with 'Armsprime'. Whatever they create has nothing to do with Raj. They all feared being embroiled in the matter and so they named Raj."