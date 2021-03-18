WICCI organises global convention 'Prism of Possibilities'

The Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), Eastern India Council under the guidance of the National President Dr Harbeen Arora, organised a virtual global convention titled 'Prism of Possibilities' from March 11 to March 13, 2021.



There were three different themes for the three days convention. Day one had 'Leadership and Entrepreneurship'. While 'Innovation and Technology' was the theme for the second day, the third and last day had the theme of 'Empowering Women and Sensitising Men'.

The convention was a powerhouse of knowledge and insights, which were shared by eminent speakers like Usha Uthup, Dr Kiran Bedi, Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General of India - Toronto and many more.

Other than panel discussions and speeches, the virtual convention also had presentations and workshops to accentuate the talents of our very own members.

As the saying goes 'Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much', Manjula Jain, President and Vice President Indu Gandhi expressed their gratitude to the team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event a grand success.