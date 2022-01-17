Why is Kim upset with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago West recently celebrated her fourth birthday in a joint bash with cousin Stormi. Chi's birthday hit the headlines after West claimed that he was not invited to her party and shared videos on social media. Reports now suggest that Kim is unhappy about Kanye's public claims about being uninvited.

As per 'E!', a source close to Kardashian informed that the rapper was not invited to his daughter's birthday bash

and that the SKIMS founder had no issues about him joining the celebration which was held at Kylie Jenner's house. In a video released by West recently, the rapper claimed that it was Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner who let him into Chicago's party.

According to the source, Kim is not happy about Kanye sharing details about their family matters on social media and added, "Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She is really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids."