Why did Anurag fired Govinda from 'Jagga Jasoos'

Bollywood director Anurag Basu spoke on the controversial removal of actor Govinda. The veteran actor was roped in to play a key role in Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Jagga Jasoos'. However, he was removed from the movie. Surprisingly, the film indeed took four years to complete, which the director admitted it was too long and was not able to create any magic among the audience.

In an interview, the 'Barfi' director said, "Govinda ji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, there was confusion if Govinda ji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling the shoot? It was so unpredictable. I could not have taken that stress. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa and everything was lined up. I just had to let go of him."

Back then, Govinda was very disappointed by the behaviour of Anurag and had expressed his feelings on 'Twitter'.

In the series of tweets, he wrote, "I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior's son. I was told I will get the script. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount made no contracts. I was unwell and on drips but still, I traveled to South Africa and did my shoot."

"There were various negative stories only for me and that was how the film was remembered for three years. I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy, then it was completely his call," he added.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor also said that 'Jagga Jasoos' was his bad

decision as a producer. He had even apologised to Govinda for chopping

his role.