The teaser for 'Mumbai Saga' recently got released. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the short clip gave a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai. The film will see Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

"When Bombay was not yet Mumbai and when violence ruled the streets," read a title card from the video. John's gangster character Amartya Rao then makes his entry in the video.

"He rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai," added the teaser.

With a gun in his hand, Rao wreaks havoc in the city. Emraan is introduced as a cop who is tasked with stopping the gangster. The video also showed Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover's characters in the movie.

'Mumbai Saga' is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. It also stars Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of 'T-Series', Anuradha Gupta of 'White Feather Films' and Sangeeta Ahir.

"A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of

popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with 'Mumbai Saga', a story that is unlike any other," said the filmmaker.