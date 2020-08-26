When director Alex chose an Indian cast for 'Money Heist'

With the growing popularity of 'Netflix' series 'Money Heist', fans have been pushing for homegrown versions of the crime drama. In May, director Alex Rodrigo had shared his choice of actors for several characters from the series, including The Professor and Berlin, played by Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso, respectively. While speaking with 'behindwoods.com', the director was shown pictures of several Indian actors and he made his pick depending on their look, which he would like to see in the Indian version of 'Money Heist'.

Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin or Palermo: If the Bollywood superstar gets to play these two characters, he will be leading the gang during the heist.

Ayushmann Khurrana or Vijay as The Professor: The 'Bala' star had recently shared his willingness to play this character or a similar part in any future project.

Ajith Kumar as Bogota: Bogota, an expert in metallurgy, is originally played by Hovik Keuchkerian.

Suriya as Suárez: Director Alex picked Tamil actor to play Suarez, the chief of the GEO, Spain.

Ranveer Singh as Denver: The Bollywood actor can match the flamboyance of Jaime Lorente, who plays Denver.

Mahesh Babu as Colonel Luis Tamayo: The actor can easily step into the shoes of Colonel Tamayo.

Ever since 'Netflix' announced the fifth and final season of 'Money Heist', fans have been keeping a close tab on everything happening on the sets of the crime-drama. The cast of the hit web series, including Álvaro Morte (Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Patrick Criado, recently began shooting for the upcoming sea

Ever since 'Netflix' announced the fifth and final season of 'Money Heist', fans have been keeping a close tab on everything happening on the sets of the crime-drama. The cast of the hit web series, including Álvaro Morte (Professor), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Patrick Criado, recently began shooting for the upcoming season.