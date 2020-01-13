What to watch out for

Los Angeles: In a few hours, actor-producer John Cho and actor-writer-producer Issa Rae will host a two-part live presentation to declare nominations of Oscars 2020.

While Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which won Best Film awards at Monday's Critics' Choice Awards and at the Golden Globes earlier this month, is expected to be one of the frontrunners at Oscars, there's more to look forward to.

While Gully Boy, India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film, is out of the race, there could still be a remote chance for an Indian film to get an Oscar nomination. Chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has submitted his debut directorial effort The Last Color as an entry for Best Feature Film category.

On the other awards, Joaquin Phoenix is expected to be the frontrunner among nominees in the Best Actor cetogery for "Joker", while Renee Zellweger looks like a sureshot entry for Judy.

According to bbc.com, only five women have been nominated for best director over the decades, and only one since 2010. That was Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird in 2018. Could she be one of the contenders this year for her acclaimed adaptation of Little Women? If Gerwig does get the nod, she will become first woman to be nominated twice for best director.

Popular picks for the Best Director should be Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

In fact, Joon-Ho's Korean film Parasite is also heavily favoured to get an easy entry in the Best Foreign Film category. The film has been winning in this category at most International awards ceremonies so far.

While Cho and Rae are non-white celebrities to read out the names of nominees this year, will Oscars once again be #SoWhite, or will we see a fair representation of talent?

Last year, three of the four acting statuettes were won by non-white stars (Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali). This time, the Oscars are likely to be less diverse, reports bbc.com. At the Golden Globes, Asian-American star Awkwafina was the only non-white winner in the six movie acting categories, for The Farewell.

It is the best actor category that is likely to be the most diverse when the Oscar nominations come out. Eddie Murphy could be in the running for best actor for Dolemite Is My Name, 13 years after his last and only nomination. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be aired live on Star Movies on February 10 morning in India.