What is a 'character actor': Pankaj

Pankaj Tripathi said in a new interview that earlier, no one used to invite him to Bollywood parties and now when he gets the invites, he doesn't feel like attending. The actor also said that he doesn't like being called a 'supporting actor' or 'character actor'.

Pankaj debuted in 2004 with a brief role in 'Run' and then in 'Omkara' (2006). He has featured in several films and television shows. However, he rose to fame with his role in the film series 'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012). He has since featured in films like 'Fukrey', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Newton', 'Stree', 'Ludo' and 'Mimi'. He is best known for his lead role in the web series 'Mirzapur' (he played the character of Akhandanand Tripathi) and has also worked in 'Criminal Justice', 'Yours Truly' and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.

In an interview, Tripathi said, "Yes, I don't go to Bollywood parties because earlier no one used to call me to these parties but now when they invite me, I don't feel like going."

He also said that he has a problem with being called a character actor.

"I definitely have a problem when people call me that. What is a supporting actor or a character actor? An actor is an actor. More than 'supporting actor', I have a problem with being called a 'character actor'. I don't get the term 'character actor'. In films, everyone is playing a character. Who is a characterless actor? Everyone is doing a character including the lead actors," he shared.

