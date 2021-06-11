Mumbai: Suparn Varma, who co-directed 'The Family Man 2', revealed that controversies around 'Amazon Prime Video' shows 'Tandav' and 'Mirzapur' worried him as there were concerns about how the show would be received by the audiences.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, 'The Family Man 2' started streaming on 'Amazon Prime' on June 4. The show has been received well by both the critics as well as viewers.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, the series was scheduled to return in February this year but had to be postponed following the controversy over 'Tandav'. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer was embroiled in a huge controversy in January after the show's makers

were accused of hurting religious sentiments, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against them.

"What happened with 'Tandav' worried us. It is in general a worrisome development, not just us but every show that you are doing. It also makes you question what is going to offend who and you have no idea because anybody can get offended," said Varma.

He added, "We did look at our show. We were cognisant of what we were doing. We

did not do it for effect as it was integral to the show. But there was a worry how it would blow up."

"We are not writing to create controversy. That is the last thing we want. We want the show to release peacefully and viewers to enjoy it," shared the 46-year-old writer-director.

Despite the delay, the second season of 'The Family Man' had a not-so-smooth debut as there were calls in Tamil Nadu for the show's boycott due to its alleged portrayal of Eelam Tamils.

In the new season, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) is pitted against a new and powerful

adversary, Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.