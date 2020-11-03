Wesley denies strangling David on 'Blade: Trinity' sets

London: Hollywood star Wesley Snipes denied his 'Blade: Trinity' co-actor Patton Oswalt's claims that he 'tried to strangle' director David S Goyer during the film's making.

Snipes said it did not surprise him that Oswalt's words were taken as a statement of truth as he is a white person.

"This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America against these micro-aggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believe that the black guy is always the problem," said Wesley.

He added, "And all it takes is one person - Patton Oswalt - who I really do not know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it is fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: 'Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem'."

Snipes further said that he had authority over the choice of director for the film in the first place.

"I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project. I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had the authority to say, to dictate and to decide. This was a hard concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around," the actor concluded.