Wellness industry to get a boost in West Bengal

South City Projects Ltd, one of the leading residential and commercial real estate consortiums in eastern India has announced its collaboration with the Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. Ltd. an internationally recognized brand in the luxury hospitality and wellness space to set up the state-of-the-art Carnoustie Centre of Excellence in South City Ayurveda and Wellness Retreat.



Designed by an acclaimed architect Vivek Rathore of Salient Designs, South City retreat houses 30 luxurious rooms of international standard along with the Carnoustie Centre of Excellence.

This wellness centre is the first of this kind in Eastern India, which will offer a unique curative natural way of healing of some the major health ailments and lifestyle diseases following the techniques from Ayurveda and other Indian scriptures.

Carnoustie Director Randeep Waraich, who was present at the occasion, said, "The centre will bring its expertise from the Carnoustic Ayurveda and Wellness Resort, Kerala. The centre will be supported by a team of experienced wellness professionals, Yoga experts, Meditation gurus and Ayurveda doctors from Kerala. The place will heal body, mind and spirit with its wide range of treatments like detox therapies, relaxation treatment, stress management, weight loss programme, rejuvenation programme, immune care, spine care, special therapies to heal neuromuscular disorders and much more."

"Buoyed by the growing wellness awareness, increasing disposable income and a desire among the millennial population to transform their lifestyles, the wellness industry is set to grow exponentially. There has been a need for eastern India to have the facility of wellness of international standard. Taking a cue from this we have decided to offer a unique destination with world-class facilities in terms of infrastructure and expertise. The overall wellness market in India is estimated at INR 490 bn and wellness services alone comprise 40% of this market. We hope our wellness centre would capture a sizeable pie of the market in the east," explained South City Director Sushil Mohta.

"We are investing INR One hundred crore for the proposed ayurvedic retreat to be built up and the total project outlay is Rs Five hundred crore. The retreat will be ready by December end," signed off Mohta.

South City Retreat is an initiative of South City Projects (Kolkata) in the realm of sustainable eco-tourism. This township is proposed to be an agglomeration of eye-catching plush residential villas, a state-of-the-art resort, ayurvedic wellness centre, amusement centre with various sports, entertainment and F&B facilities and a retail area nestled amid the picturesque micro water bodies.

The retreat would unfurl an out of the world experience before tourists as they would enter the township. The project has been Pre-Certified Platinum by IGBC, only the second project in Kolkata to be so.