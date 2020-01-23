'We'll walk in underwear if win Grammy'
Los Angeles: 'Senorita' fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo 'Twenty One Pilots'.
Cabello, who has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys along with Mendes, joked about how she and Mendes will accept the award in underwear if they win, reports etcanada.com.
Three years ago, Tyler and Josh of 'Twenty One Pilots' collected their Grammy award in underwear.
"If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like 'Twenty One Pilots' did. That's a promise. Just kidding," Cabello said.
The 2020 Grammys take place on January 26.
