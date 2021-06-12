Weekend Binge

Since the scorching summer heat and the deadly coronavirus has rendered us homebound, there isn't much to do. But do not worry anymore as we have got you covered this weekend with the list of most popular Indian films and TV/web series that are streaming on various platforms. Grab yourself some snacks, crash on your couch and get started.

—Master (Prime Video) An alcoholic professor is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities.

—Aspirants (TVF) It is the story of the journey of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) aspirants and their friendship against all odds.

—The White Tiger (Netflix) An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller.

—Drishyam 2 (Prime Video) A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?

—November Story (Disney Plus Hotstar) A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him

— Karnan (Prime Video) Karnan, a fearless village youth, must fight for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer

—Vakeel Saab (Prime Video) Three girls find themselves accused of attempt to murder after escaping molestation. Their only hope is an alcoholic lawyer who agrees to take up the case.

—Maharani (Sony Liv) - A political drama set in Bihar of 1990's

—Krack (Aha) Krack is an action film which follows Veera Shankar, a hot headed police sergeant, who forms a vicious rivalry with notorious crime figure, Katari Krishna

—The Great Indian Kitchen (Prime Video) After marriage, a woman struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The story follows her journey, as she changes herself and, even more so, changes the household

(The list is based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India)