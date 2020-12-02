Wedding bells

Aditya weds Shweta: Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan, who is the son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, tied the knot with actor Shweta Agarwal, whom he met on the sets of their film 'Shaapit' 10 years ago. The wedding ceremony took place in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines on December 1. Marrying his longtime partner Shweta, Aditya said that 'It feels like a dream, which has come true'. A reception was held in Mumbai on December 2, in which Aditya and Shweta danced to the song 'Pehla Nasha' at the small yet memorable function. The two look adorable in their wedding pictures.