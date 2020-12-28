Weaving magic through Mandolin

In the ongoing Tansen Samaroh - the world festival of classical music, Mandolin virtuoso Pandit Sugato Bhaduri will on Tuesday (today) will create magic on the stage of the 96th edition of the festival in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. For the first time in the historic music extravaganza, the Indian classical music is going to be rendered on Mandolin.



Speaking to the 'Millennium Post' after reaching Gwalior, musician Bhaduri said that it was his fortune that he was for the first time going to perform in the Samaroh and pay tribute to the great music maestro, Tansen, at his tomb.

The five-day classical music festival is going on at his Mausoleum in Gwalior and it will conclude on December, 30 at Behat village - the birthplace of the great musician. This world-class music festival is held every year by the state government in the memory of music legendary Tansen.

The Tansen Samaroh is one of the oldest classical music events in the country. Artists and music lovers from across the world gather to pay tribute to Tansen. The masters of classical music and students from all over the world showcase their talents in this event.

"The Mandolin is an Italian instrument and it is well known among the people abroad. Since the people already know about the instrument and its sound, it gave me the advantage to introduce myself to several countries, and not just about the instrument", Sugato Bhaduri said.

"My musical connection is with Madhya Pradesh as I had a deep relation with the Maihar Gharana of the music. I got the education of classical music from Ustad Akbar Ali Khan Saheb. My psyche master was Amir Khan Saheb of Indore. I polished my recital style with the Sarod of Ali Sahab and the vocal style of Amir saheb is mostly evident in my renditions", he added.

Mandolin will be played for the first time in the Tansen Samaroh on Tuesday at the first session, 11:30 am.

Sugato, born and brought up in Kolkata, is one of the most sought after Mandolinist in India today.

He turned to instrumental music at a very young age and took the basic lessons of western music for this western instrument - Mandolin. He devoted himself in Hindustani Classical Music under the active supervision of renowned Sarodiya Pt. T N Majumdar.

In 2019, he was awarded the prestigious Maharshi award in London. Sugato has already performed in almost all the popular music festivals across India. He has performed in most of the European countries in various prestigious international music festivals & concerts. He has also represented India in the International Silk Road Music Festival, Yerevan.

He has performed in several prestigious Indian music events such as Taj Mahotsav, Lucknow Mahotsav, Bodh Mahotsav, Nishagandhi Festival, Kalidas Samaroh, Hornbill Festival, SaMaPa Festival, Hanuman Jayati Mahotsav, Samudra Festival, JTPAC Concert, Chandigarh Heritage Festival and Ustad Amir Khan Sangeet Samaroh etc