We often lack foresight in Bollywood: Nushrat

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Nushrat Bharucha said that she was delighted to see that after a long wait, filmmakers and the audience could witness her in a different light after her recently released film 'Chhalaang'.

"I think in Bollywood, we often lack foresight, because when you see an actor doing one character, then we feel that yeh toh yahi achcha kar sakta hai, yeh alag kuch kar hi nahi sakti. I do not know why that happens with our industry? Otherwise, in any other industry, you will see actors cast in varied roles and the films even end up doing so well. For a long time, mujhe woh similar roles hi mil rahe the. I was hoping that someone showed that trust in me. I would always wish ki koi mujhe alag character deke toh dekho. At least give me that chance," said the 35-year-old Bollywood actor.

In her next film, 'Chhori', which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi horror film 'Lapachhapi, Nushrat will be seen playing the character of a pregnant woman who along with her husband, moves into a new house, which seems to be haunted.

"I do not think even the audience wants to see me repeating my roles. I think they are very accepting and it is just a matter of some filmmakers who brave it up."