We need to be bold in our approach: Ayushmann

Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with 'Vicky Donor', he set himself to create his niche in the Bollywood industry. As he talked about his projects, he shared that he always aimed to gravitate towards being risky with his film choices.

The 'Bala' star said, "First-time or young filmmakers create high-risk content, which appeals to me. I have always gravitated towards being risky with my film choices. Without risks, nothing new or exciting can be created."

"We need to be bold in our approach because audiences, who are exposed to brilliant content from across the world, only want to watch new stories," he added.

The actor also stated, "The Bollywood industry needs more disruption and the filmmakers are expressing their views bravely and freely through their cinema."

Spilling some beans on his upcoming film, 'Doctor G', where he will be seen playing a gynaecologist, Khurrana said that he was eager to see how director Anubhuti Kashyap brings forth a new story.

"Anubhuti is a restless storyteller who has an extraordinary vision with this film. I hope we will be able to present something unique and immensely entertaining for the audience," concluded the actor.