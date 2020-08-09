We live in a very sick society: Farah

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian was reported to have allegedly killed herself by jumping off a high rise in Mumbai's Malad area, on June 9. A few days later, on June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. Soon, several theories and conspiracies linking these two deaths surfaced on social media. In the last few days, a lot was being said and reported about Disha's death, after which, her parents broke their silence and rubbished rumours surrounding Disha's death. They urged people to not defame their daughter and to stop fueling conspiracy theories. On this, Farah Khan Ali slammed people for not believing Disha's father and instead spreading false gossip about her.

Her tweet read, "Ironic indeed that Disha Salian's father is not to be believed when he said that his daughter was not raped. But the public knows better, so they add 'mirch masala' from their dirty thinking minds and relegate a young girl's memory to rape and murder. We live in a very sick society. God help us."

Actor Swara Bhasker took to 'Twitter' to rebuke conspiracy theorists spreading rumours around the death of Disha.

"Conspiracy theorists really have no shame and no sense of decency! Leave grieving families alone," wrote the Bollywood actor.