Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday says she enjoys being on social media and interacting with her fans, but she believes internet makes people feel isolated.

The actor said, it scares her that so many people, including, herself, derive validation and confidence from social media apps.

"Just imagine one day Instagram gets deleted like all of your friends who you think you have on social media, all these likes and comments just disappear. We have stopped valuing human relationships and contact. We hardly talk to someone in person," said Ananya at an ongoing Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old actor opened up about her experience on cyber-bullying. Ananya, said social media has made it easy for "anonymous" people to judge and criticise those in the public eye. She said, "I was exposed to the public because my dad is an actor. My pictures went online at a young age. A lot of negativity came from there."

"And then an incident happened with me where someone claimed that I lied about my education and it really frustrated me. That's when I decided I need to do something about it," she said.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite actor Ishaan Khatter.