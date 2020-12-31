We do not want to raise brats: Anushka

Soon-to-be-mother Anushka Sharma wants her child to be respectful towards everyone. The 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' star said that this was the teaching she got from her parents and will impart the same to her child.

Anushka, who is due in January, had already thought about the core values that she wants her baby to grow up with. In an interview, she shared that she and her husband Virat Kohli 'do not want to raise brats'.

"There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I have been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home and what is important to us is that our child is respectful towards people. You have to create that value structure. We do not want to raise brats," she said.

Anushka added, "We have thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye, so we do not plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it is a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It is hard enough for adults to deal with it. It is going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

"We do not see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it is important that our child is raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years and that is the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays around the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family," she concluded.