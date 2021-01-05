'We Can Be Heroes' to have a sequel

London: Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the sequel of her recently released superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'.

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is a spin-off of 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D' and the 'Spy Kids' franchise. It had released on 'Netflix' on Christmas 2020 in the US.

The 'Baywatch' star said that a follow-up to the movie is in development at 'Netflix' with Rodriguez set to return.

"Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 million families will have suited up for 'We Can Be Heroes' in its first four weeks! And the breaking news: The Heroics are coming back for round two. The sequel is in development with Rodriguez and 'Netflix'," she wrote.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', the OTT platform counts viewership based on just two minutes of viewing time by a subscriber.

The 2020 Christmas week - running from December 25, 2020, to December 31, 2020 - was the service's biggest on record for the same week and year-over-year, as measured by both total view hours and average view hours per subscriber across each period.

Billed as an action-adventure, 'We Can Be Heroes' features Priyanka as a nemesis to a group of children who team up to save the planet and their superhero parents who are kidnapped by the aliens.